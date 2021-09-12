MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.08.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Cowen decreased their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.
Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MasTec has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.35 and its 200-day moving average is $101.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.29.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.
About MasTec
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
