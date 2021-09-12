MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Cowen decreased their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MasTec has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.35 and its 200-day moving average is $101.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

