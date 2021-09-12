Master Contract Token Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $159,420.37 and $76,618.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,333.59 or 0.07381565 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00126181 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.