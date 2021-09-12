Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Match Group by 114.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $6.67 on Friday, hitting $164.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,933,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,505. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.61 and a one year high of $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.87, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.35.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

