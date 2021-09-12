MAX Exchange Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $38,516.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $703,414.23 and $38,516.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

