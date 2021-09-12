McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stake Boosted by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,915,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,827,000 after buying an additional 89,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,392,000 after buying an additional 102,011 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,903,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,633,000 after buying an additional 339,278 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,747,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,833,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,605,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,160,000 after buying an additional 271,344 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC opened at $85.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

