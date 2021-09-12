McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,872 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 33,145 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $99,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,725. The firm has a market cap of $178.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Wedbush increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

