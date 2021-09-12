Mdex (MDX) Price Hits $1.74 on Top Exchanges

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00003874 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Mdex has a market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $36.16 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00080205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00126719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.46 or 0.00181325 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,975.54 or 1.00106790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.71 or 0.07206506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.55 or 0.00909356 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002979 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 671,468,166 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

