Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,672,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 80,451 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Medtronic worth $207,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $131.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.56. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

