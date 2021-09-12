megaBONK Price Tops $0.0691 on Top Exchanges (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for $0.0691 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, megaBONK has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. megaBONK has a total market cap of $207,280.78 and $9,353.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About megaBONK

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

