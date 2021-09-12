Megacoin (MEC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 43.6% higher against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Megacoin has a total market cap of $412,526.45 and approximately $11.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.59 or 0.00396934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000613 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000486 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,650,772 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

