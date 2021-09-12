Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MEGGF shares. HSBC downgraded Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGGF remained flat at $$9.84 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,155. Meggitt has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

