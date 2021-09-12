Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of SMIZF stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. Meliá Hotels International has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

