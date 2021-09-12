Melon (MLN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.43 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Melon coin can currently be purchased for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major exchanges. Melon has a total market cap of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Melon

Melon is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

