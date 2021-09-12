Meme (MEME) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.20 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Meme has a total market capitalization of $15.05 million and $2.20 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meme has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can now be purchased for $537.42 or 0.01168139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.12 or 0.00443670 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002548 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007187 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000313 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.