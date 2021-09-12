Memetic / PepeCoin Trading 29.6% Lower This Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $3,489.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.17 or 0.00429770 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002527 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $534.32 or 0.01188736 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000064 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

