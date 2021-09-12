Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.5% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $19,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628,832 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,505 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,681,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.45. 11,084,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,075,503. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $185.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

