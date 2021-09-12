Merculet (MVP) Price Tops $0.0008

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. Merculet has a total market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $101,810.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00075411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00131152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.86 or 0.00184327 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,002.03 or 0.99926748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.33 or 0.07290710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.45 or 0.00965438 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,335,116,896 coins. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

