Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,325 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT opened at $148.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.44. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $165.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.