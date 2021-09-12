Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 965 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,326 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.1% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $224.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $438.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.