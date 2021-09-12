Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.4% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $447.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $443.82 and its 200-day moving average is $422.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

