Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

Shares of TT opened at $190.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.36. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $115.87 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

