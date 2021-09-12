Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $222.37 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

