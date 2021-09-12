Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,746 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,838,000 after buying an additional 3,759,884 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,563,000 after buying an additional 671,188 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 945,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,796,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,597,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,158,000 after purchasing an additional 415,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ACC opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.85. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. Equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.