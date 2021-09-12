Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,006 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.0% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,750 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $3,314,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH opened at $403.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $416.01 and a 200 day moving average of $396.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $431.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $380.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Truist Securities raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.04.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

