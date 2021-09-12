Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 0.8% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

ETN stock opened at $160.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.71. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

