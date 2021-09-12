Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $260.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 83.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.06. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. Citigroup raised their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.11.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

