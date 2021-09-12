Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.3% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.9% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $162,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $498.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $343.48 and a 52-week high of $507.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $483.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.