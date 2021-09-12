Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $541,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,553,000 after purchasing an additional 122,611 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 658,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,064,000 after acquiring an additional 35,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $592.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $621.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $597.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $548.26.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.18.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

