Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $167.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

