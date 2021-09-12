Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,652 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

NYSE JPM opened at $157.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $470.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

