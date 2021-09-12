Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 786 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,015,000 after purchasing an additional 927,835 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 102.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,176,000 after acquiring an additional 632,417 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 205.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,678,000 after acquiring an additional 439,225 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,023,000 after acquiring an additional 405,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 30.0% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,673,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $258,425,000 after acquiring an additional 385,739 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $180.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.38 and a 200-day moving average of $151.33. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.76 and a one year high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.60.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

