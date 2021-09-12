Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth about $2,642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,624,000 after buying an additional 54,285 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 15.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $193.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.18. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $202.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

