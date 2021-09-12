Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 90,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 443,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $155.46 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63. The company has a market capitalization of $214.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

