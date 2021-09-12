Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,725,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,192,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 58.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,690,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $427,331,000 after purchasing an additional 989,553 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $151.08 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 111.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 368.29%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

