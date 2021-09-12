Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

NYSE MPC opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.41.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

