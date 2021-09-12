Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,950 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,799 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 215,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 105,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33.

