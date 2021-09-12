Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 122,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,000. Inhibrx makes up about 1.0% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Inhibrx as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INBX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 135.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 221.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 55.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 188.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

INBX stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 742.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.