Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $5.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,020,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,524. The firm has a market cap of $614.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.46. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $30,591.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,446 shares in the company, valued at $433,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $25,649.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,321 shares of company stock valued at $768,504. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

