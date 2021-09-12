MetaHash (MHC) Market Cap Hits $27.64 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $27.64 million and approximately $848,412.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00078453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00129537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.74 or 0.00181589 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.73 or 0.07360244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,446.96 or 0.99739851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $431.49 or 0.00946965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003013 BTC.

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,951,440,379 coins and its circulating supply is 2,781,171,100 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

