Metal (MTL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $214.80 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Metal coin can now be bought for approximately $3.27 or 0.00007281 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. Metal has a market cap of $214.80 million and $25.82 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.23 or 0.00354022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00062593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.35 or 0.00154200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

