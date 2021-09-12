MetaMorph Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $308,201.66 and approximately $2.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00063074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00155922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00044152 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

