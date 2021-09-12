Metaverse ETP (ETP) Market Cap Reaches $14.56 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $14.56 million and $128,005.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,960,133 coins and its circulating supply is 78,960,036 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

