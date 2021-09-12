Metaverse ETP (ETP) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.05 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $15.05 million and approximately $117,842.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,304.69 or 0.07326934 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00125122 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,963,038 coins and its circulating supply is 78,962,941 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

