Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Up 17.6% Over Last Week

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $74,848.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $3.18 or 0.00006923 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

