Metronome (MET) Trading 19.4% Lower Over Last Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $4.31 or 0.00009652 BTC on major exchanges. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $52.13 million and $13,390.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00080048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00125773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.75 or 0.00180888 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,711.76 or 1.00153114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.28 or 0.07240207 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.97 or 0.00911612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002985 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,384,491 coins and its circulating supply is 12,098,117 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

