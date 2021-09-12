Metronome Price Reaches $4.53 on Top Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for about $4.53 or 0.00009845 BTC on popular exchanges. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $54.82 million and approximately $17,385.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00071906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00133241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.56 or 0.00185845 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,113.71 or 1.00163916 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.85 or 0.07302296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.79 or 0.00931385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003010 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,381,611 coins and its circulating supply is 12,095,237 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

