MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Holdings Raised by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.20% of MGM Growth Properties worth $11,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.15%.

MGP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

