MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.67.

MGM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In related news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.43. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.52) EPS. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.