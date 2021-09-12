Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 26.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $157.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.437 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

