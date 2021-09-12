MimbleWimbleCoin Price Reaches $3.32 on Top Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.32 or 0.00007208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $35.72 million and approximately $150,696.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,773,660 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

